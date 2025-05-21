74°
NBA YoungBoy adds second NOLA date to upcoming tour
NEW ORLEANS - Due to popular demand, Baton Rouge native NBA YoungBoy has added a second Louisiana show to his upcoming tour.
The MASA tour kicks off in Dallas and Austin in September. He'll travel around the country and the final tour date was originally Oct. 19 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
On Wednesday, the facility said they are adding a second date, Oct. 20, and he will do back-to-back shows in the city.
You can find ticket information and other tour date locations at the website here.
