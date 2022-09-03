76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Navy sailor stationed in Belle Chasse pleads guilty after extorting sexual images from juveniles online

33 minutes 35 seconds ago Saturday, September 03 2022 Sep 3, 2022 September 03, 2022 9:26 PM September 03, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

PLAQUEMINES PARISH - A Navy sailor stationed in Belle Chasse pleaded guilty Thursday after extorting sexually explicit pictures and videos from children online.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday that Biagio William Ambrosino, 20, originally from New York, admitted to exploiting at least 11 people, including nine juveniles, online between Aug. 2020 and Jan. 2022.

According to court documents, Ambrosino extorted both minors he already knew and strangers on social media. He asked victims if they wanted "to be Instagram famous" and offered expensive gifts to convince them to send explicit content or to engage in sex acts on video chat.

If the juveniles initially denied his requests, Ambrosino reportedly threatened them with "reputational harm or physical violence" until they complied.

The guilty plea is considered an admission of abusing at least nine juveniles, ranging in age from 10 to 17, from eight different states and Australia, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Trending News

Ambrosino is being charged with the production of child sexual abuse material and interstate communications with intent to extort. He faces a prison sentence of at least 15 years and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days