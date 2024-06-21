84°
Natural gas leak shuts down Walker roadway Friday
WALKER - Authorities shut down a roadway in Walker Friday evening due to a residential natural gas leak.
According to the Walker Police Department, the leak was reported on Walker Road North between Burgess and Dawn Streets. The roadway was closed off in the area as crews repaired the gas line.
The road has since reopened.
