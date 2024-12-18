77°
Latest Weather Blog
Nativity display at St. Anthony Catholic Church puts a colorful spin on the story
BATON ROUGE - Stop by St. Anthony Catholic Church to see one of the most colorful Christmas light displays and the way it puts a spin on the nativity tale.
Trending News
The display includes Christmas trees, the classic nativity scene, and a waterfall.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teen shows the Spirit of Christmas through her art
-
Denham Springs captures the Christmas Spirit with its town decorations
-
Nativity display at St. Anthony Catholic Church puts a colorful spin on...
-
Capital city prepping for New Year's Eve with just days to go...
-
Police respond to fatal shooting Monday night, bringing year homicide total to...