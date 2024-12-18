77°
Nativity display at St. Anthony Catholic Church puts a colorful spin on the story

Wednesday, December 18 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Stop by St. Anthony Catholic Church to see one of the most colorful Christmas light displays and the way it puts a spin on the nativity tale.

The display includes Christmas trees, the classic nativity scene, and a waterfall. 

