National World War 2 Museum in New Orleans offering half-priced entry for Louisiana residents in July
NEW ORLEANS — The National World War II Museum in New Orleans is offering half-priced admission for Louisiana residents throughout July.
For visitors to receive the Louisiana Residents Month discount, they must present a valid Louisiana state ID at the Museum's ticketing counter from July 1 to July 31, the museum said.
Tickets can be purchased online and the 50 percent discount is limited to four admissions per ID.
July 21 is also the last day for visitors to see the “Our War Too: Women in Service” exhibit, which honors American women who served during the Second World War.
For more information on Independence Day festivities deals in the capital region, click here.
