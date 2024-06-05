National World War 2 Museum in New Orleans holding events for 80th anniversary of D-Day

BATON ROUGE - The National World War 2 Museum in New Orleans is holding events to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day Thursday.

The events will take place both on Thursday starting at 6:30 a.m. and Friday going from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

