50°
Latest Weather Blog
'National Philanthropy Day' luncheon held at Crown Plaza
BATON ROUGE - The Association of Fundraising Professionals of Greater Baton Rouge hosted their annual "National Philanthropy Day" luncheon at the Crown Plaza on Tuesday.
Trending News
Awards were handed out to philanthropists, volunteers and community leaders throughout the Baton Rouge area; the AFP called the recipients generous with their time and their money.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'National Philanthropy Day' luncheon held at Crown Plaza
-
Military veterans, fallen deputy honored at annual Iberville Salute to Veterans
-
North Live Oak Elementary School hosts Veterans Day parade
-
Baton Rouge Police looking for man accused of putting card skimmer on...
-
Walker man who allegedly had child porn depicting toddlers arrested by deputies