National Guard, BR Food Bank distributes food at St. Amant church

ASCENSION PARISH - The Church International St. Amant is partnering with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and The National Guard to distribute food to those who've been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Distribution begins Thursday at 9 a.m. and will end at 11 a.m.

Those interested in picking up boxes of food can do so at The Church International St. Amant, which is located at 13423 Hwy 431 in St. Amant.

The boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank notes that before the pandemic,one in seven individuals in its 11-parish service area and one in five children were facing food insecurity. But now, the Food Bank is responding to an even larger need as many families are experiencing temporary unemployment and lost income.

Since contact-dependent donations and food drives are currently impossible, the food bank is relying on monetary donations.

Additionally, food stockpiling has resulted in fewer community donations and a decrease in donations through its Retail Store Program.

Click here for more information on how to assist the food bank in its efforts.