Napoleonville teen arrested for rape of child under 13 years old

NAPOLEONVILLE— A 14-year-old boy is now in a juvenile correctional facility after Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies say he raped a child under 13.

Deputies say they received a complaint late last month that the teen had raped the child several times over a one year period at a home along Marshall Lane of Napoleonville.

After interviewing the unnamed victim and suspect, the 14-year-old was arrested by the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office last Thursday.

He is now in custody of the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office and faces a first degree rape charge.