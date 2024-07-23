Napoleonville teen arrested for rape of child under 13 years old

81°
Tuesday, July 23 2024
By: Dylan Meche

NAPOLEONVILLE— A 14-year-old boy is now in a juvenile correctional facility after Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies say he raped a child under 13.

Deputies say they received a complaint late last month that the teen had raped the child several times over a one year period at a home along Marshall Lane of Napoleonville.

After interviewing the unnamed victim and suspect, the 14-year-old was arrested by the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office last Thursday.

He is now in custody of the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office and faces a first degree rape charge.

