Napoleonville man arrested for third DWI offense in Plattenville
PLATTENVILLE - A 24-year-old man was arrested for his third driving while intoxicated offense after deputies noticed his vehicle stopped in a traffic lane.
According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, a special operations unit was traveling at La. Highway 1 and Spur 70 bridge when they observed a vehicle stopped in the traffic lane and the driver hanging out the open door.
The drivers was identified as Hunter M. Ponvelle, 24, and he was described as incoherent and walking poorly. He failed a range of field sobriety tests and refused to perform a breath test when transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center.
Ponvelle was booked for a third offense of driving while intoxicated, unlawful refusal to submit to chemical tests, turning movement signals required and stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specific places.
