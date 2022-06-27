75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Napoleonville man arrested for sex crimes against juveniles

2 hours 49 minutes 1 second ago Monday, June 27 2022 Jun 27, 2022 June 27, 2022 4:12 PM June 27, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NAPOLEONVILLE - A man was arrested Monday following an investigation of possible sexual involvement with juveniles.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Matthieu Kerangal was arrested after law enforcement executed search warrants on his Napoleonville home.

Trending News

Kerangal was arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles and computer aided solicitation for sexual purposes. His bond was set at $400,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days