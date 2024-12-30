Napoleonville man arrested for child sex crimes

NAPOLEONVILLE - A Napoleonville man was arrested for child sex crimes after detectives received a complaint regarding a juvenile who may have been victim of a child sex crime, deputies say.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office says Marquis Williams, 21, was arrested for two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Deputies say they received a complaint from the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services regarding a juvenile who may be a victim of a sex crime in November. Detectives secured arrest warrants for Williams after an investigation.

Williams was arrested in St. James Parish for local charges in the parish and was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Dec. 27.