NAKAMOTO: Police chief denies taking missing money from evidence room

ST. GABRIEL - St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau is denying any wrongdoing after search warrants were executed on his home and the police department this week.



The warrants were done in conjunction with the Iberville Parish Sheriffs Office and the FBI after evidence went missing from the police department's evidence room. The evidence in question is $3,500 that was tagged and should have been in the room.



"I'm here talking to you to be transparent," Ambeau told WBRZ Friday.



Wednesday, deputies from Iberville converged on the St. Gabriel Police Department seizing cell phones, computers, and other electronics. Law enforcement also took items from Ambeau's house.



"That's puzzling to me," Ambeau said. "I'm the chief of police. I'm not the evidence officer. I've been the police chief for 20 years. When I designed this building I have a key to every room except the evidence room. Days like this, I'm glad that I did not have access to the evidence room."



The missing money involves a homicide case, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. He told WBRZ Thursday the search warrant did not locate the missing evidence.



"Several people had access to it, and we are looking into all of those people," Stassi said.



The homicide in question happened in 2019. Jaylon Brown is accused of two counts of murder and is being held on a two million dollar bond. Two people were found dead in a car in December 2019, near the LSU AG Center on Highway 30.



"I want the public to know that I didn't do anything wrong," Ambeau said. "I understand that they have an investigation going on and the da is passionate about this case, I worked this case every day for weeks at a time."



Ambeau said he welcomes the investigation and says he never took any money from his department.



"I wouldn't jeopardize my retirement and entire career for $3,500 dollars," Ambeau said. "I give that away here just helping people."



Ambeau said he looks forward to what the investigation finds, and said missing evidence is concerning. He also intends to launch a review.



"I hope they find out where the $3,500 is," Ambeau said. "But, Kevin Ambeau doesn't have it, and never touched evidence since I've been chief of police."