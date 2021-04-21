Nakamoto obtains body camera video of arrested officer tasing handcuffed suspect twice

PORT ALLEN - Body camera video obtained by WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto shows how investigators were able to determine criminal charges should be filed against a police officer after a suspect was tased in March.

The suspect was handcuffed, sitting in the back of a police unit and was "not refusing to get in the back of the unit, [or] resisting commands from law enforcement. Nor was he being physically combative towards law enforcement," investigators wrote in investigative documents.

The video shows Port Allen Police Officers arriving at a home in the 1100 block of Avenue C on March 27, 2021, after getting a call that 67-year-old Izell Richardson had broken the window out of a home. Richardson told WBRZ he broke the window because the keys were locked inside.

"I left my keys, so I busted a little hole in the window to go in there to open the window," Richardson said. "My sister was in the back and called the police on me. I didn't know."

When officers show up, you can hear them asking questions in body-worn cameras.

"Come out of there before I light you up," a Port Allen Police officer is heard saying.

"This is my house," Richardson said. "I'm paying for this house. I bought everything here. I got a bad back. Don't grab me."

Officers bring Richardson to a waiting police car where he is handcuffed and placed in the backseat. The body camera footage shows he was being cooperative at the time. But, at some point, Richardson starts screaming "help."

"That's when Officer Dehon pulls his taser and tells Richardson, "Scream again. Go ahead, scream."

Richardson screams for help when he is tased twice.

"You understand me," Dehon is heard saying to Richardson. "We are going to book him in for disturbing the peace."

Richardson got choked up on Wednesday as he recalled the encounter.

"That f***** put that thing to me heart and POW," Richardson said. "I went out again."

Richardson said he recently had open heart surgery and believes his faith helped keep him alive.

"It was nothing but god," Richardson said. "I pray. I pray for the sick and shut-in and the old people. I have the blood of Jesus on me. I'm here by the grace of god."

Following the encounter with police, Richardson is taken to the Port Allen Police Department. Paramedics are called and he goes to the hospital.

Nolan Dehon III, the officer, was charged with malfeasance and aggravated battery for the incident. Dehon, arresting agents said, tased the 67-year-old suspect.

Richardson said he had this message for Dehon.

"You're a dirty low down dog," Richardson said. "You need to stay locked up in jail."

The City Council was scheduled to take up Police Chief Corey Hicks recommendation to terminate Dehon last month but agreed to continue it until May. Dehon is on unpaid leave.

Click here to watch the unedited body camera video.

