Person arrested in Iberville murder-for-hire case turns state's witness for upcoming trial

IBERVILLE PARISH — A man hired to carry out a killing has agreed to testify against the others charged in the murder-for-hire plot that left Herman Harris dead.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Thursday that Javadda Lewis has turned state's witness and will testify against the remaining defendants in exchange for leniency during sentencing.

Harris was found shot to death inside his Maringouin home in August 2024.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office determined Harris was killed in a murder-for-hire plot. Investigators say siblings Rilanda and David Brooks Jr. hired two men from Mississippi to carry out the killing. Harris had worked for the Brooks family.

District Attorney Tony Clayton said the motive came down to money.

"At some point, Mr. Harris was injured on the job and went to seek help and that help placed fear in them they may be sued. It's all about money," Clayton said. "That's when we believe evidence will show this hit came into play."

Johnnie Hicks and Javadda Lewis allegedly broke into Harris' home while he was sleeping and used a pillow to muffle the sound of the gunshot.

"Javadda Lewis, you will see he is a codefendant here. The trigger man would be Mr. Hicks and you will see the scheme they put together out of greed to suck the life out of that old man," Clayton said.

Rilanda Brooks, David Brooks Jr. and Edwards are set to appear for trial in front of Judge Alvin Battiste, who retired at the beginning of this year but asked to stay on for this case.