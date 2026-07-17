Latest Weather Blog
New Speed Queen Laundry location on Plank Road offering two weekends of Free Wash Days
BATON ROUGE — Speed Queen Laundry along Plank Road is celebrating its grand opening with two weekends of Free Wash Days for community members.
Speed Queen, located on Plank near Sycamore Street, is inviting people in District 5 to enjoy complimentary washing services at the new facility this weekend — July 17 to 19 — and next weekend — July 24 to 26.
The new laundromat offers large-capacity washers, a clean, family-friendly environment, free Wi-Fi, an iPad station for children, and a one-dry guarantee. In addition to self-service laundry, Speed Queen Laundry also provides commercial pickup and delivery services for businesses throughout the Baton Rouge area.
Customers who download the Speed Queen Laundry mobile app and enter location code LA002F can receive a $10 reward.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies looking for person who bought $180 worth of merchandise at Best...
-
Cajun Navy 2016 deploys volunteers to Kerr County, Texas, for flood rescue...
-
Pennington Biomedical Research Center researcher selected for national award
-
18-year-old from Prairieville to be featured in ESPN 'My Wish' series
-
10 years later, JP remembers the lives, legacies of 4 law enforcement...
Sports Video
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Istrouma Indians
-
Baton Rouge Hockey Club announces inaugural head coach
-
Athletics call up former LSU third baseman Tommy White; White to make...
-
Saints running back Alvin Kamara agrees to restructured deal to stay with...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Port Allen Pelicans