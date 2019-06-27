NAKAMOTO: Daycare under investigation after child left in hot van

ST. AMANT - The State Department of Education confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit it is looking into a critical incident that involved a child being left in a daycare van at A-Z Kidzzone Daycare and Learning Center.

The incident occurred on June 19. A van carrying children unloaded the children at the door, but no headcounts were made. A child who fell asleep in the van emerged at the front door of the daycare trying to get in.

In 2015, Angel Green died after she was left in a daycare van by Sheila Newman. Newman pled guilty in 2016 in the child's death. The daycare Green was attending was unlicensed.

In 2016, Marvin Mercer was arrested for negligent homicide after leaving his eight-month-old daughter in his car. She died after being left in there for two hours. The District Attorney ruled the death accidental and did not pursue those charges against Mercer.