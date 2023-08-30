NAKAMOTO: After WBRZ report, arrest warrant issued for deputy who opened fire on fleeing car

PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit Wednesday that an arrest warrant has been issued for fired reserve deputy Shawn Pardazi.

Pardazi was featured in an Investigative Unit report this month, after dash cam video showed he fired in into the back of a car. Pardazi is facing charges for illegal discharge of a weapon and obstruction of justice. WBRZ learned Pardazi livestreamed the incident on Facebook, but then deleted the video.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit filed a public records request for the video and internal affairs reports on July 21. Public records indicate that an incident report was generated that same day, re-opening the investigation.

That SUV had been stolen from former Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown's residence on June 15, 2022. A deputy and a reserve deputy working a drug-related patrol found the car on I-10 westbound near the LA 415 exit and initiated a stop when they noticed it did not have a license plate. When the driver pulled over, one deputy got out to approach the vehicle.

"Stop! Put that f****** vehicle in park," Deputy Ryan Guidry is heard shouting.

That's when Guidry's reserve deputy who was riding with him, Shawn Pardazi, opens fire on the SUV as it pulls off.

During an internal affairs investigation, it was learned that Pardazi was "live streaming" the event on his Facebook page.

Pardazi was asked about the video, but he told detectives he deleted it. Pardazi was using his personal firearm, and not one issued by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

The incident was so concerning, eight months later Pardazi was fired from his reserve role.

"Deputy Pardazi, by recommendations from those administrators here, was to be removed from his status as a reserve deputy and that was taken upon learning of this incident," West Baton Rouge public information officer Landon Groger said.

The reports go on to say that Pardazi fired at the fleeing SUV because he saw the driver point a gun at his deputy partner. Those facts are in dispute, as the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office has said no gun was found, and it's unclear whether a gun was even in the car.

Two suspects were arrested in the SUV, but to this day, the driver has not been located.

"This matter was concerning to us at the sheriff's office," Groger said. "Immediate action was taken, and this reserve deputy's commission was removed and he was removed from service."

Pardazi and his lawyer are in the process of arranging a time for him to turn himself in.