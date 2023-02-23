NAACP alleges racial discrimination, disability rights violations in Pointe Coupee school system

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - The Pointe Coupee Parish School Board will hold its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday night, and one big thing on the agenda is a presentation from the NAACP.

Dr. Monica Fabre, the president of the NAACP's New Roads branch, says she's ready to discuss several allegations, including what she says is racial discrimination in the school system.

She says white students are often treated differently than Black students when it comes to punishment.

"Why is this only happening to children of color?" Fabre asked.

The chapter has submitted a public records request to the school system. The request outlines 42 different things, including a request for the number of white and Black teachers at some schools — but there are more concerns than just those centered around race.

"Failed to service children protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act, and failed to service children under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act," Fabre said.

Fabre says the chapter is ready to show up to the meeting and is ready to hold the district accountable.

"We're going to hold their feet to the fire. We're going to have flashlights tonight. The flashlights are going to be reminders that maybe they've lost their minds and need to go and find it," she said.