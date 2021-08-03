Mystery shooter opens fire on Siegen Lane late Monday; No injuries reported

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies said gunfire erupted on Siegen Lane around 10 o'clock Monday night but luckily, no one was hit by bullets.

The gunfire was fired at a gas station parking lot.

This story continues below the embedded map.

Investigators said they received a report that someone fired shots into a car near Siegen and I-10 between at the Rieger Road intersection. A vehicle was hit by bullets but no one was injured.

Deputies did not release information about a suspect or motive.