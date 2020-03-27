Mysterious sidewalk artist leaves messages of support for OLOL Ascension's workers

Physicians, staff, and patients at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension were amused and somewhat baffled when they came across a couple of encouraging messages drawn on the sidewalk near their facilities.

The mysterious artist, something of a more light-hearted Banksy, used sidewalk chalk to draw colorful messages of positivity in front of the physician’s building Thursday evening.

One of the brilliantly blue and pink statements says, “You’ve got this!”

Another includes a picture of a heart and the phrase, “To our healthcare heroes.”

The messages greeted healthcare workers as they left the parking lot Thursday evening.

Louisiana has a history of withstanding hurricanes, flooding, and other unexpected disasters, throughout each crisis, helpers have emerged.

Whether their help is in the form of providing food to first-responders, literally saving people with their own hands, or in the form of surreptitiously leaving messages of encouragement to those on the front lines, these helpers play a big role in uniting the community.

The hardworking staff at OLOL Ascension, undoubtedly grateful for the support from the mysterious sidewalk-artist, encourages everyone in Louisiana to continue following the governor’s statewide stay at home directive.