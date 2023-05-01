62°
Myers wins judge; St. Gabriel incumbents re-elected in Saturday's election

1 day 6 hours 9 minutes ago Saturday, April 29 2023 Apr 29, 2023 April 29, 2023 8:39 PM April 29, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

Louise Hines Myers won Saturday's runoff election with 58% of votes and will be the newest judge in the 19th Judicial District Court. 

Myers and Jordan Faircloth won the most votes in the March 25 election, with Myers at 47% and Faircloth at 34% of the vote. 

Lionel Johnson Jr. remains the St. Gabriel mayor, winning 51% percent of the vote. Police chief Kevin Ambeau will be keeping his position after winning 61% of the vote. 

