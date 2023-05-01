62°
Latest Weather Blog
Myers wins judge; St. Gabriel incumbents re-elected in Saturday's election
Louise Hines Myers won Saturday's runoff election with 58% of votes and will be the newest judge in the 19th Judicial District Court.
Myers and Jordan Faircloth won the most votes in the March 25 election, with Myers at 47% and Faircloth at 34% of the vote.
Trending News
Lionel Johnson Jr. remains the St. Gabriel mayor, winning 51% percent of the vote. Police chief Kevin Ambeau will be keeping his position after winning 61% of the vote.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vigil held for two Livingston Parish brothers who drowned Saturday
-
New scooters raising concerns around LSU's campus
-
9-year-old and 6-year-old brothers drown in Livingston Parish neighborhood pond
-
9-year-old and 6-year-old brothers drown in Livingston Parish neighborhood pond
-
Cannabis street fair aims to inform community about natural healing powers of...
Sports Video
-
Lamar baseball upends Southeastern 7-1
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game