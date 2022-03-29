Murray St. guard transfers in to LSU with new coach McMahon

Murray St. Athletics

Murray State starting guard Justice Hill appears to be following his former head basketball coach to LSU after posting an announcement on Twitter Tuesday that he will be transfering to LSU.



The sophomore six-foot guard from Little Rock, Ark. averaged 13.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists per game and was named a first-team All-OVC guard earlier this month.