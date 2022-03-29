75°
Murray St. guard transfers in to LSU with new coach McMahon
Murray State starting guard Justice Hill appears to be following his former head basketball coach to LSU after posting an announcement on Twitter Tuesday that he will be transfering to LSU.
The sophomore six-foot guard from Little Rock, Ark. averaged 13.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists per game and was named a first-team All-OVC guard earlier this month.
I’m beyond blessed and grateful for the opportunities that I’ve been presented with these past few days. But all in all, I’m committed to the people that have been committed to me! #GeauxTigers ???? pic.twitter.com/h9gHs4EoBK— Justice Hill (@JuiceHill) March 29, 2022
