Murder suspect, 22, shot to death by police trying to make arrest in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - A 22-year-old murder suspect was shot to death during an arrest attempt Thursday morning when he met officers with a long rifle.

The New Orleans Police Department told WWL-TV that the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on South Robertson Street near Louisiana Avenue.

NOPD Deputy Superintendent Christoper Goodly said members of the Violent Offender Warrant Squad were trying to make an arrest on a "high risk warrant" when the suspect met them with a "long rifle."

Goodly said there were negotiations and that at some point the officers opened fire, killing the man. Goody said it was uncertain if the suspect fired at officers and that would be part of the investigation.

"Our force investigation team will be handling the incident," Goodly said, and he also mentioned the independent police monitor was on the scene.

Goodly said the deceased suspect, whose name is being withheld pending family notification, was wanted for an August 2021 shooting where one person was killed and another wounded on Piety Street.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was on the scene and talked about the police action.

"As you can see, this is still a very active investigation, but it's also an example of how the New Orleans Police Department in partnership with U.S. Marshal continue to engage, continuing to put their lives on the line to protect and serve. In spite of criticisms, they do the job. They show up every single day," said Mayor Cantrell, whose administration has come under fire, along with the NOPD, as the city has seen a sharp increase in violent crime over the past few months.