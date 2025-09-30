89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mural promoting accessible cancer research unveiled on historic North Baton Rouge barbershop

2 hours 19 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, September 30 2025 Sep 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 10:48 AM September 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center unveiled a mural on a historic North Baton Rouge barbershop on Tuesday as the cancer center works to make cancer treatment and research more accessible. 

The mural, on Cosey's Barbershop along Plank Road, was painted by California-based artist Venazir Martinez and commissioned by the Walls Project.

It "is designed to spark conversation, deepen public understanding of clinical trials and remind our community that representation matters in cancer research," Mary Bird Perkins said. 

Trending News

"This mural is a culmination of the Cancer Center's efforts to remove barriers and build trust so that every person —regardless of race, ethnicity, or background—has the opportunity to participate in life-saving research," the cancer center added.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days