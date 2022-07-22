74°
Multistate salmonella outbreak tied to small turtles purchased online
The CDC has tied an outbreak of salmonella spread across 11 states to small turtles bought online.
The outbreak, which has infected fifteen people and primarily children, is connected to small turtles purchased from an online source. Five people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.
Half of the people affected by the outbreak purchased turtles from the same website, despite the federal law against the selling of turtles with shells smaller than four inches in diameter.
The CDC advises against turtles as pets for children younger than five, adults older than 65, and those with weakened immune systems due to a higher risk of infection with severe illnesses from germs turtles can carry.
