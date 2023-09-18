94°
Multiple wildfires linked to one man; arson charges filed

2 hours 26 minutes 32 seconds ago Monday, September 18 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has connected one man to wildfires that burned acreage in Grant Parish recently.

The department's enforcement division arrested Michael Shawn Setliff, of Flatwoods, on three counts of simple arson.

Setliff, 32, has been linked to multiple wildfires that were set on Sept. 13. One, in particular, "had the potential to become a devastating fire due to dry conditions and its threatening proximity to multiple homes," officials said.

The actions of fire crews contained the fires and kept damage minimal.

Setliff was booked on Friday into the Rapides Parish Jail as a fugitive on three counts of simple arson for the charges in Grant Parish. Bond was set at $75,000.

