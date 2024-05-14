Multiple school districts announce closures due to power outages, debris from Monday's severe weather

After a line of storms rolled through the area Monday evening, many school systems are closing Tuesday.

The following school systems will be closed Tuesday, May 14:

-Iberville Parish Schools

-Pointe Coupee Parish Schools

-West Baton Rouge Parish Schools

-Zachary Community Schools

School leaders in Ascension Parish are working to assess campuses. The school system said as of Monday evening, all school should have normal class on Tuesday. If there is a change to the school's plan, parents will know before 6 a.m.