Multiple people arrested following check fraud investigation, several others wanted

PORT ALLEN — The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that an investigation involving a fraudulent check scheme resulted in multiple arrests as well as several warrants being issued.

According to West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Jeff Bergeron, the investigation began in early July when detectives identified multiple instances of fraudulent checks being cashed at various locations throughout the Baton Rouge area.

During the investigation, investigators determined that the same individuals responsible for the fraudulent checks were also responsible for fraudulent checks bearing the names of other local businesses.

The investigation led to multiple arrests and the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Baton Rouge with assistance from the Baton Rouge Police Department. During the search, detectives seized multiple electronic devices, blank check paper, voided payroll checks and other evidence consistent with the printing of fraudulent checks.

According to investigators, the group was responsible for cashing about $10,000 in fraudulent checks in West Baton Rouge Parish alone.

Five people were arrested on multiple charges related to the fraudulent checks, including Anitra Jones, 50, Quiana Harper, 46, Lance White, 49, Jassime Herring, 34 and Faithasia McDaniel, 26.

In addition to the arrest, four others are wanted in connection with the fraudulent check scheme, including Shalonda Herring, 52, Derick Spruel, 44, Roderick Jones, 45 and Christopher King, 47.

Deputies said that at this time, one male suspect remains unidentified.

The investigation is ongoing.