Multiple parishes, cities institute curfews as several inches of snow falls across capital area

BATON ROUGE — Officials instituted a curfew for residents across multiple parishes and cities as snow fell across the capital region Tuesday.

The following parishes put curfews in place:

- Pointe Coupee Parish: 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

- Iberville Parish: 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

- Livingston Parish: Dusk on Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

- Ascension Parish: 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

- St. Mary Parish: 5 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday

- St. James Parish: 11:15 a.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday (also includes Lutcher and Gramercy.)

The following cities also have put curfews in place:

- Morgan City: 5 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday

- Franklin: 5 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday

- Gonzales: Dusk Tuesday to dawn Wednesday

WBRZ will update this story as more local and state governments issue curfews. In the meantime, check in with the latest forecast from The Storm Station Meteorologists.