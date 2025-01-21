26°
Multiple parishes, cities institute curfews as several inches of snow falls across capital area

1 hour 30 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, January 21 2025 Jan 21, 2025 January 21, 2025 1:41 PM January 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Officials instituted a curfew for residents across multiple parishes and cities as snow fell across the capital region Tuesday.

The following parishes put curfews in place:
- Pointe Coupee Parish: 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
- Iberville Parish: 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
- Livingston Parish: Dusk on Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday.
- Ascension Parish: 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday. 
- St. Mary Parish: 5 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday
St. James Parish: 11:15 a.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday (also includes Lutcher and Gramercy.)

The following cities also have put curfews in place:

Morgan City: 5 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday
Franklin: 5 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday
Gonzales: Dusk Tuesday to dawn Wednesday

WBRZ will update this story as more local and state governments issue curfews. In the meantime, check in with the latest forecast from The Storm Station Meteorologists.

