Multiple parishes announce second night of curfews following snow, winter weather

BATON ROUGE — Multiple parishes announced Wednesday that they will institute curfews for residents during the deep freeze while snow still sits on the ground.

The following parishes announced a second night of curfews:

Pointe Coupee Parish: 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday

Livingston Parish: Dusk on Wednesday to dawn on Thursday

Ascension Parish and Gonzales: 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday

