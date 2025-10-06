Multiple medical professionals experiencing similar fraud cases involving same woman

HARVEY - Several women have reached out to 2 On Your Side about how they were all defrauded by the same woman, who somehow was able to obtain duplicate driver's licenses from the Office of Motor Vehicles using their personal information, but her own photo.

At least five women share a similar story. What do they have in common? They all work in nursing but have never met. Chantel Wiley says it was her dad, with whom she shares a joint account, who first alerted her to the fraud.

"He called and said someone withdrew $300 from the account, and they said it was you from a bank in New Orleans," Wiley said.

Wiley was at home in Zachary when she got the call. They visited the Chase Bank location, and the teller was able to print out the withdrawal slip with the amount and a signature resembling Wiley's. That same day, she filed a police report.

"I didn't know three days later she went back and took out $1,000 from Neighbors," Wiley said.

LeZerrica Ford posted about her experience on Facebook.

"I got a notification on my phone from Chase Bank asking me if I was trying to retrieve $2,600 out of the ATM," Ford said.

It was not. She called Chase Bank and was directed to the fraud department, which instructed her to transfer the remaining balance to a new account. When she tried to move the funds to her Capital One account, she was unable to because it had already been compromised.

"Now I'm kind of freaking out," Ford said.

Over a few days, Ford lost about $3,000 after someone visited several banks in Harvey using her identification.

"Right now, if you look me up in the OMV system, you will see her picture," Ford said.

The women are waiting for investigative paperwork to be filed before they can secure their identities.

By way of Ford's Facebook post, several women who have experienced the same problem compared notes. Through the course of law enforcement investigation, the woman allegedly at the center of the situation has been identified as Brittani Daisy. She is facing multiple charges, including bank fraud and identity theft in Jefferson Parish. Daisy was moving so fast she signed her own name on the license, portraying Ford's identity.

Another victim living in Carencro says she's also been affected by the fraud scheme.

"We're having issues with the banks believing us that it's not us who took the money out," Wiley said.

These victims are questioning, with all the levels of protection in place at the OMV and banks, how a situation like this happened.

"Giving someone's money away is actually easier than you would think," Ford said.

The OMV says it is looking into the situation.