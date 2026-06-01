Multiple LSU baseball players enter transfer portal on opening day

BATON ROUGE - On the first day of the NCAA transfer portal window, four LSU baseball players announced their decision to enter the portal and leave Baton Rouge.

Pitchers Jaden Noot and DJ Primeaux along with outfielder Daniel Harden all announced their decisions via social media. Infielder Trent Caraway is also entering the portal, per multiple outlets.

Just last week, pitcher Mavrick Rizy announced that he will also enter the transfer portal.

Noot made 31 appearances in three seasons at LSU, his best year coming in 2025 where he had a 4.13 ERA in 20 appearances. He recorded 44 strikeouts against 142 batters that year. In the 2026 season, Noot made 10 appearances for 9.1 innings and allowed seven runs on 11 hits and struck out nine.

Primeaux redshirted as a true freshman in 2023, but ended his time at LSU with 35 appearances for 20 innings of work. This season, the Central High alum recorded a 7.71 ERA in 2.1 innings. He did not allow a hit, but did allow two runs, four walks and struck out four.

Harden, a Catholic High alum, came to LSU in 2026 after playing at McLennan Community College. He played in 22 games this season recording seven hits, two RBI and one home run.

Caraway transferred to LSU for the 2026 season after playing two season at Oregon State. He was expected to be the Tigers starting third baseman, but only started 24 of the 30 games he played this season. Caraway finished the 2026 season with a .243 batting average with 16 RBI and two home runs.

The NCAA transfer portal window for baseball is open until June 30.