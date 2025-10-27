63°
Multiple lanes on Mississippi River Bridge shutdown Monday evening
PORT ALLEN - Two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane along the Mississippi River Bridge were shut down Monday night.
The closure happened around 9:15 p.m.
DOTD said a stalled vehicle caused the shutdown.
Traffic cameras showed a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.
WBRZ is working to gather more details.
