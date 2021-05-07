84°
Latest Weather Blog
One person killed in I-10 crash near La. 415: Interstate closed into Baton Rouge
WEST BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a crash on I-10 East in West Baton Rouge Friday afternoon.
The wreck closed eastbound lanes before the La. 415 exit around 2:30.
The crash possibly involved a tanker truck.
Sources said in addition to the one person killed, multiple people were seen by paramedics at the scene but opted not to go to the hospital.
Watch WBRZ News 2 newscasts starting at 4:00 for live traffic updates on TV. Click HERE to watch the newscasts streaming on WBRZ.com. Listen to radio reports throughout the evening on Guaranty radio stations: Talk 107.3 FM, 100.7 The Tiger and Eagle 98.1.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Car removed from bayou after overnight crash
-
Surveillance video shows vehicle crashing into bayou
-
Sheriff's office looking for burglars seen roaming Central suburbs
-
Deputies searching Iberville Parish waterway for car that went underwater
-
United States Police Canine Association region 10 trials
Sports Video
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76