One person killed in I-10 crash near La. 415: Interstate closed into Baton Rouge

WEST BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a crash on I-10 East in West Baton Rouge Friday afternoon.

The wreck closed eastbound lanes before the La. 415 exit around 2:30.

The crash possibly involved a tanker truck.

Sources said in addition to the one person killed, multiple people were seen by paramedics at the scene but opted not to go to the hospital.

Watch WBRZ News 2 newscasts starting at 4:00 for live traffic updates on TV. Click HERE to watch the newscasts streaming on WBRZ.com. Listen to radio reports throughout the evening on Guaranty radio stations: Talk 107.3 FM, 100.7 The Tiger and Eagle 98.1.

Click HERE for a live traffic map.