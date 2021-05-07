84°
One person killed in I-10 crash near La. 415: Interstate closed into Baton Rouge

Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

WEST BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a crash on I-10 East in West Baton Rouge Friday afternoon.

The wreck closed eastbound lanes before the La. 415 exit around 2:30.

The crash possibly involved a tanker truck. 

Sources said in addition to the one person killed, multiple people were seen by paramedics at the scene but opted not to go to the hospital.   

