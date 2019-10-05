Multiple fire crews responding to blaze at warehouse off I-12 on Cook Road

DENHAM SPRINGS- Multiple fire crews are responding to a large blaze at a construction warehouse on I-12 near Cook Road.

MO-DAD warehouse in Denham on fire. Credit: Raycer Doubleday @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/q1bgvwLxbm — Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) October 5, 2019

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. at Mo-Dad Utilities, LLC at 9000 Cook Rd, Denham Springs, LA 70726. Authorities say no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

Livingston Parish Fire department, District 11, District 8 and St. George are all on scene.

They have been on the scene for at least an hour attempting to put out the blaze. It is still not under control.

A News 2 crew is en route now.