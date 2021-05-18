Multiple EBR schools delay graduation ceremonies due to severe weather

BATON ROUGE - While residents in Baton Rouge deal with flooded homes and roadways, some are also dealing with the postponement of a much-anticipated event.

Multiple high schools have been forced to delay graduation ceremonies as a result of widespread flooding in the capital region on Monday and Tuesday.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System issued a Tuesday morning news release stating, "Due to widespread flooding, dangerous road conditions and facility closures, the EBRPSS has made the difficult decision to postpone and reschedule graduation ceremonies for Liberty Magnet High School, Northeast High School and the joint ceremony for Northdale Superintendent’s Academy and EBR Virtual Academy originally scheduled for today."

The release went on to acknowledge the much-appreciated efforts of the Class of 2021, saying, "We understand the disappointment this will cause for our hard-working scholars and their families who have anxiously awaited this day."

School officials added that they expect to release new graduation dates and locations in the near future.

The news release also invited students and parents to visit the EBR Schools' Facebook page for additional information.