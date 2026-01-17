Multiple deaths confirmed in Denham Springs house fire on Wanda Street

51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saturday, January 17 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — Authorities are currently investigating a deadly house fire on Wanda Street in Denham Springs that left multiple people dead Saturday morning.

Officials confirmed to WBRZ that there are "multiple fatalities" as a result of the fire.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office is currently leading the investigation. 

