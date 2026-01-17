51°
Multiple deaths confirmed in Denham Springs house fire on Wanda Street
DENHAM SPRINGS — Authorities are currently investigating a deadly house fire on Wanda Street in Denham Springs that left multiple people dead Saturday morning.
Officials confirmed to WBRZ that there are "multiple fatalities" as a result of the fire.
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office is currently leading the investigation.
