Multiple crashes gumming up afternoon commute throughout Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The afternoon in commute in Baton Rouge has slowed to a crawl Wednesday thanks to multiple crashes on I-10 and I-12.

Watch live updates at 4, 5 and 6 on WBRZ

One of those crashes was reported on I-12 East at O'Neal Lane and has effectively backed up traffic well past the 10/12 split. Delays on I-10 East start in Port Allen, before the Mississippi River Bridge.

Multiple lanes remain blocked on I-12 East as of around 4:30 p.m.

Another crash on I-10 West at College Drive is also causing significant backups coming into Baton Rouge, with delays starting on I-12 near Airline Highway.

Keep up with traffic updates below.

Tweets by wbrztraffic