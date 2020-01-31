Multiple accidents cause traffic nightmare in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Early Friday morning, two accidents closed the Mississippi River Bridge, westbound and a third accident occurred in a major location.

This third crash on I-10 W, at the Washington exit, caused a ripple effect, resulting in the closure of the ramp from I-110 South to I-10 West.

MORE TROUBLE: Looks like new problem I-10 W toward I-110 N at the split. pic.twitter.com/NFDVI2YXvK — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) January 31, 2020

The bridge was closed from about 5:30 a.m. until about 7:30 a.m. and shortly after it reopened, a third accident occurred on the bridge.

Stay tuned in to WBRZ + for live traffic reports.