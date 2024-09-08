Multi-vehicle high-speed crash at I-10 and Highland leaves 92-year-old woman dead

4 hours 42 minutes 25 seconds ago Sunday, September 08 2024 Sep 8, 2024 September 08, 2024 10:15 AM September 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE - A 92-year-old woman has died after a multi-vehicle wreck on Highland Road that left two others seriously injured.

Louisiana State Police say Wayne J. Green, 76, exited Interstate 10 at a high speed Saturday and struck an Acura, pushing it across the median into a ditch. Green's Toyota struck two other vehicles after the crash. 

Mary Harris, the passenger of the Acura, died later at a hospital.

Green sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital where he was placed under arrest. Once he is released from the hospital he will be booked with negligent homicide, negligent injuring and reckless operation, State Police said.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days