Multi-vehicle high-speed crash at I-10 and Highland leaves 92-year-old woman dead

BATON ROUGE - A 92-year-old woman has died after a multi-vehicle wreck on Highland Road that left two others seriously injured.

Louisiana State Police say Wayne J. Green, 76, exited Interstate 10 at a high speed Saturday and struck an Acura, pushing it across the median into a ditch. Green's Toyota struck two other vehicles after the crash.

Mary Harris, the passenger of the Acura, died later at a hospital.

Green sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital where he was placed under arrest. Once he is released from the hospital he will be booked with negligent homicide, negligent injuring and reckless operation, State Police said.