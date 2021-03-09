61°
Multi-parish pursuit ends in crash at US 190

By: Falon Brown

POINTE COUPEE - Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a crash that happened as a result of a pursuit. 

Initial findings revealed a St. Landry Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a violation on U.S. 190 in Krotz Springs. The driver evaded the stop, fleeing into Pointe Coupee Parish where he ultimately crashed on U.S. 190 at LA 1. 

According to first responders, the driver did not suffer any injuries and is expected to face criminal charges. 

