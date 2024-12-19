Multi-agency narcotics investigation ends with largest fentanyl seizure in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Four people were arrested and over 100,000 doses of fentanyl were seized in the largest multi-agency fentanyl bust in Livingston Parish history.

The investigation started with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office looking into the drug trafficking ring being run by Tyrone Broadway. Undercover agents made several purchases from the ring and seized approximately 36,000 pressed fentanyl pills.

Two residences in Tickfaw and Hammond were also searched as part of the investigation. While executing these warrants, detectives seized almost 68,000 more pressed fentanyl pills, as well as 46 pounds of fentanyl and pressed pills, other drugs, firearms, and vehicles.

Broadway was arrested at the end of the investigation, along with Eugene "Jake" Skinner, Donald "Bo" McCray, and Devonte Skinner.

The LPSO did not immediately specify what their charges would be.

Several agencies participated in the investigation, including the LPSO, the Albany Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Department of Homeland Security.