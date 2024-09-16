MSA West in Iberville evacuated after students, faculty report smell of burning wires

PLAQUEMINE - MSA West in Iberville Parish was evacuated as a precautionary measure Monday morning after students and faculty reported the smell of burning wires.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed the evacuation and the smell.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the smell. The sheriff's office will update WBRZ if and when an all-clear is given.