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Coroner's office identifies 47-year-old man whose body was found at auto shop along Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office on Monday identified a 47-year-old man whose body was found at an auto shop along Florida Boulevard earlier this month.
The coroner's office said that Jermaine Hudson's body was found at a mechanic shop along Florida Boulevard near Saguaro Avenue on April 2.
The final autopsy report detailing Hudson's cause of death is pending completion, coroner's office officials said.
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