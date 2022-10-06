Movie crew set to film for 'The Mascot' with Mike the Tiger at Saturday's LSU game

BATON ROUGE - LSU home games are often big events on the small screen, but Saturday's sold out game against Tennessee will be one for the silver screen!

If you're in the crowd, you might just get your 15 minutes of fame. Director Matthew Perkins is bringing Mike the Tiger to the big screen in his new movie, "The Mascot." You can read more about it here.

“I feel like it's great exposure for LSU. I also think that it’s pretty cool that they’re going to make a biopic or something out of a mascot," LSU sophomore Zaki Wilson said.

According to LSU Athletics, the film crew will be inside of Tiger Stadium capturing B-roll elements of the game and the crowd on a typical Saturday in Death Valley.

“I think it's really cool because it is such an electric and fun environment to be in inside the stadium. There’s no place like Death Valley, obviously, so it’s cool," LSU senior Amber Mouton said.

The movie is set to premiere in 2023.