Mount Hermon woman killed in Washington Parish car wreck

FRANKLINTON — A Mount Hermon woman was killed in a three-vehicle wreck after losing control of her vehicle and crossing into oncoming traffic on a Washington Parish highway, State Police said Saturday.

Louisiana State Police said Rose Tate, 53, was traveling eastbound on La. 10 near Oak Tree Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday when she crossed the centerline and collided with two other cars.

Tate was unrestrained and was pronounced dead at the scene. One other driver and passenger both sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital. Troopers say they are waiting on toxicology reports.