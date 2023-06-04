Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after wreck with alleged drunk driver

BATON ROUGE - A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with facial and skull fractures on Saturday night after they were hit by an alleged drunk driver.

According to arrest documents, Lee Fontenette was driving along Airline Highway near Goodwood Boulevard around 10 p.m. when Fontenette ran into the back of a motorcycle.

The police report says the motorcyclist was thrown off the vehicle and was taken to a hospital, where medical professionals determined they suffered from facial and skull fractures along with cuts on their body and face.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said an officer could smell alcohol on Fontenette's breath. Fontenette failed a field sobriety test and was breathalyzed. He blew a .149% BAC, which is nearly double the legal limit.

Fontenette was arrested for first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless operation of a vehicle.