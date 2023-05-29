Motorcyclist killed in Sunday night crash in Assumption Parish, troopers say

87°
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PIERRE PART - A crash Sunday night left a motorcyclist dead in Assumption Parish. 

According to Louisiana State Police, Shari Akins, 44, was riding her motorcycle on Highway 70 and stopped at the intersection with Verret Street. She collided with a 2019 Nissan Altima that failed to yield to the oncoming motorcycle. 

Akins was taken to a local hospital where she later died. The driver of the Altima was not impaired and Akins was wearing a DOT-approved helmet. 

The driver of the Altima was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign. 

