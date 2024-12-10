Latest Weather Blog
Auditor for Central finds no other timesheet issues after alleged Central Police payroll fraud
CENTRAL - An auditor determined that there were no other issues with the Central Police Department's payroll after a former officer was arrested for payroll fraud.
Huey Haley, a former Central Police lieutenant, was arrested in October initially for allegedly falsifying timesheets and defrauding the department of more than $7,500. Later, Central Police said they estimated Haley clocked 1,400 hours worth of time he did not work, worth about $24,000.
An auditor with Faulk and Winkler, Jacob Waguespack, spoke at a Central City Council meeting Tuesday regarding the audit into the Central Police Department.
Waguespack said auditors sat down with the police chief and his investigator, who provided the auditors with documentation and discussed what controls would be put in place to prevent fraud in the future.
"They were satisfactory, to me, what he was doing," Waguespack said.
Auditors then tested the new controls and tested the previous payrolls. Waguespack said of the six payrolls they selected, outside of Haley's timesheets that were allegedly fraudulent, no wrongdoing was found.
Waguespack also said they checked timesheets with dispatch records to verify the accuracy of the timesheets.
